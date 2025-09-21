Apriem Advisors

Rhonda Ducote

Independent wealth management firm providing fiduciary guidance, holistic planning, and multigenerational strategies.

Sector: Financial Services

Headquarters: Mission Viejo

Year established: 1998

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 25.7%

Focus to move beyond a one generation model of wealth management. Instead of focusing only on the wealthiest member of the family, we engaged with the entire household: parents, kids, grandkids, and even great grandkids.

apriem.com

# of employees: 17

Top Executives: Rhonda Ducote, President & CEO