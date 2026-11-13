Mark Rossi

avanticorporate.com

Avanti Restaurant Solutions provides foodservice design, equipment procurement and resupply, project management and installation. We collaborate with national brands, entertainment venues, and hospitality groups.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 86.0%

A big part of our growth has come from expanding the types and scale of projects we take on, particularly in foodservice design and contract work, while continuing to grow our core business. Just as important has been the growth of our clients. We’ve built long-term relationships with customers, and as they open new locations, enter new markets or take on larger projects, we’ve been able to grow alongside them. We’ve also continued to invest in our people and capabilities so we can support increasingly complex projects from design through installation and ongoing support.

Sector: Foodservice Design & Equipment

Headquarters city: Costa Mesa

Year established: 2003

Number of employees: 40

Top Executive(s): Mark Rossi, CEO & Founder