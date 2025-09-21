Bellabu Bear

Tamara Kaakani

Designer and manufacturer of buttery-soft, eczema-friendly bamboo pajamas designed by a mom who wanted better sleepwear for her baby.

Sector: Consumer Products & Retail

Headquarters: Costa Mesa

Year established: 2019

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 260%

Organic growth fueled by strong product-market fit, word of mouth, and deep brand loyalty. Expansion into licensed partnerships with Paramount, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros., and Minecraft has introduced the brand to new audiences, while collaborations with major retailers like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bloomingdale’s have helped accelerate its reach. Also driven growth through innovation, including the launch of a patent pending Convertible Footie, and by expanding into new product categories and markets.

bellabubear.com

# of employees: 13

Top Executives: Tamara Kaakani, Founder & CEO