BKM Capital Partners

Brian Malliet

Real estate fund manager and operator focused exclusively on investing in small and mid-bay light industrial properties in the U.S.

Sector: Real Estate

Headquarters: Newport Beach

Year established: 2013

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 48.2%

Portfolio growth of 24% between 2022 and 2024 and nearly doubled transaction dollars each year. The firm surpassed 100 assets purchased and 100 employees in 2024. In 2025, it expanded into two new markets and opened two new offices to support this growth.

bkmcapitalpartners.com

# of employees: 79

Top Executives: Brian Malliet, Founder, CEO, CIO