Arvin Wijay Brian Gehl

consolidatedanalytics.com

Consolidated Analytics provides due diligence, valuations, business process, and advisory services for mortgage lenders, servicers, and capital markets firms, powered by its proprietary loanDNA technology.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 104.1%

Consolidated Analytics has grown because the mortgage industry is shifting toward specialized, technology-enabled partners for due diligence, valuations, and mortgage intelligence rather than building that capability in-house. As lenders, investors, and servicers face tighter margins and more scrutiny on loan quality, they need partners who move fast without sacrificing accuracy. CA has built that reputation across Due Diligence, Valuations, Business Process Solutions, Advisory & Consulting, and Mortgage Intelligence.

Growth has come through a mix of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions, which broadened both our service capabilities and our client base across the mortgage ecosystem.

On the product side, CA developed loanDNA, a proprietary document intelligence, income analysis, and decisioning platform built to speed up and standardize the diligence process. loanDNA is now integrated into CA’s own workflow and is also licensed to partner platforms, extending our technology beyond our direct client relationships.

CA has also moved into adjacent service areas, including system implementation consulting for lenders managing vendor integrations and program delivery, and has expanded engagement with credit unions and their associations, a segment that has historically relied less on third-party due diligence providers.

Sector: Mortgage Services

Headquarters city: Santa Ana, CA 92707

Year established: 1996

Number of employees: 45

Top Executive(s): Arvin Wijay, CEO and Brian Gehl, President & Founder