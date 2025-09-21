Eight One Events

Liz Smith Jimmy Surace

Full-service experiential design agency creating memorable experiences through creativity, transparency, and a friendly, client-focused approach for corporate and social events worldwide.

Sector: Events Services

Headquarters: Costa Mesa

Year established: 2018

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 50.4%

Organic growth and expansion into new markets by offering destination event planning and enhanced design and production services.

eightoneevents.com

# of employees: 8

Top Executives: Liz Smith, Partner and Jimmy Surace, Creative Director, Partner

