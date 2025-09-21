Eight One Events
- Share via
Liz Smith
Jimmy Surace
Full-service experiential design agency creating memorable experiences through creativity, transparency, and a friendly, client-focused approach for corporate and social events worldwide.
Sector: Events Services
Headquarters: Costa Mesa
Year established: 2018
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 50.4%
Organic growth and expansion into new markets by offering destination event planning and enhanced design and production services.
eightoneevents.com
# of employees: 8
Top Executives: Liz Smith, Partner and Jimmy Surace, Creative Director, Partner