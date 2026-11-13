Troy Marino Kevin Qian

elevatecycling.com

Elevate Cycling is a certified pre-owned retailer of high-quality road and triathlon bicycles and components. Every item is mechanic-inspected and certified before sale.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 155.3%

Our growth has been entirely organic, with no acquisitions or outside capital. The company was bootstrapped by reselling bicycles and components and has since grown to fulfill more than 30,000 orders from our Santa Ana warehouse.

At the core of that growth is our certified pre-owned model. We acquire bicycles, evaluate whether they are best sold complete or as individual components, and use historical sales and market data to guide purchasing, pricing, and inventory decisions. This data-driven approach has allowed us to buy more intelligently, maximize the value of each bicycle, and scale efficiently while remaining fully self-funded.

Sector: Retail / E-Commerce

Headquarters city: Santa Ana

Year established: 2021

Number of employees: 7

Top Executive(s): Troy Marino, CEO/Owner and Kevin Qian, COO