Flying V Group
Robb Fahrion
Brennan Smith
Demand and lead generation agency driving profitability via inbound search channels like Google, Meta, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and many more.
Sector: Advertising Services
Headquarters: Newport Beach
Year established: 2016
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 135.4%
Organic growth. The company does not deploy a sales team and everything is inbound lead or referral/word of mouth. It continuously reinvests into the business in the form of new employees and talent, especially talent that is local to Orange County.
flyingvgroup.com
# of employees: 14
Top Executives: Robb Fahrion, Chief Executive Officer and Brennan Chapman Smith, Chief Revenue Officer