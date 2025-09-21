Advertisement

Flying V Group

Demand and lead generation agency driving profitability via inbound search channels like Google, Meta, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and many more.

Sector: Advertising Services

Headquarters: Newport Beach

Year established: 2016

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 135.4%

Organic growth. The company does not deploy a sales team and everything is inbound lead or referral/word of mouth. It continuously reinvests into the business in the form of new employees and talent, especially talent that is local to Orange County.

flyingvgroup.com

# of employees: 14

Top Executives: Robb Fahrion, Chief Executive Officer and Brennan Chapman Smith, Chief Revenue Officer
