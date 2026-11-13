Kurt Johnson Justin Dickson

freightpop.com

AI supply chain software unifying order, warehouse, and transportation management for mid-market and enterprise shippers. Every mode, one platform, up to 30% freight savings.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 68.8%

FreightPOP’s growth has been entirely organic, driven by two strategic priorities. First, partnerships across the ERP ecosystems our customers run: NetSuite, where we’re natively certified and won 2024 Partner of the Year, plus Acumatica, SAP, and Dynamics 365. These channels now source ~80% of our new business. Second, answer engine optimization. We invested early in becoming the source AI assistants cite when buyers research software.

Sector: Supply Chain Software

Headquarters city: Lake Forest

Year established: 2015

Number of employees: 27

Top Executive(s): Kurt Johnson, CEO and Justin Dickson, CRO