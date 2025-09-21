Great Work Perks Inc.
Trusted by over 20,000 employers and is built on a single commitment: to deliver a platform that enhances the employee experience.
Sector: Financial Services
Headquarters: Newport Beach
Year established: 2005
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 1071.6%
Platform that delivers a high-impact benefit that is effortlessly implemented, with no cost to employers, and has been embraced by HR leaders and benefit managers.
greatworkperks.com
# of employees: 80
Top Executives: Unnati Patel, Chief Executive Officer