J Med Supplies

John Amirthiah

Medical equipment supplier of wheelchairs, beds, oxygen, PPE with same-day delivery to hospice, nursing centers, pharmacies, and Medicare providers.

Sector: Medical Device

Headquarters: Buena Park

Year established: 2017

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 63.7%

Opened three new distribution centers, significantly enhancing our logistical capabilities and service reach. Workforce has grown by one-third, bolstered by the strategic hiring of top-tier sales management to drive performance and innovation. In addition, it expanded into the Arizona and Las Vegas markets. A major milestone has been the development of a private label for DME (durable medical equipment).

jmednow.com

# of employees: 26

Top Executives: John Amirthiah, Owner