JAXON LANE, INC.

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Jennifer Yu
Alexander Hylard-Penfold
Jaxon Lane creates premium skincare for men, combining effective ingredients, thoughtful formulas, and simple routines designed to make high-quality skincare easy and approachable.
2023-2025 Growth Rate: 44.4%
Jaxon Lane has grown organically through increased brand awareness, customer demand, new product development, and expansion across direct-to-consumer, wholesale, retail, and international channels. We have continued to broaden our skincare assortment and enter new markets, allowing us to reach a larger customer base. Our growth has been entirely organic and has not been driven by acquisitions.
Sector: Beauty & Personal Care
Headquarters city: Irvine
Year established: 2018
Number of employees: 5
Top Executive(s): Jennifer Yu, CEO and Alexander Hylard-Penfold, Co-founder