JAXON LANE, INC.

Jennifer Yu Alexander Hylard-Penfold

jaxonlane.com

Jaxon Lane creates premium skincare for men, combining effective ingredients, thoughtful formulas, and simple routines designed to make high-quality skincare easy and approachable.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 44.4%

Jaxon Lane has grown organically through increased brand awareness, customer demand, new product development, and expansion across direct-to-consumer, wholesale, retail, and international channels. We have continued to broaden our skincare assortment and enter new markets, allowing us to reach a larger customer base. Our growth has been entirely organic and has not been driven by acquisitions.

Sector: Beauty & Personal Care

Headquarters city: Irvine

Year established: 2018

Number of employees: 5

Top Executive(s): Jennifer Yu, CEO and Alexander Hylard-Penfold, Co-founder