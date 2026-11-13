Brijesh Kumar

klear.ai

Klear.ai delivers AI-powered software for Property & Casualty insurance, transforming Policy, Claims, Risk, Loss Control, Safety, and Analytics through intelligent, efficient solutions.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 253.4%

Our growth has been driven by a combination of deep Property & Casualty insurance expertise, continuous technology innovation, and a strong commitment to solving real-world challenges faced by our clients and their users.

We have continually invested in modern, AI-powered technology and embedded efficiencies across Policy, Claims, Risk Management, Loss Control, Safety, and Analytics. Our focus has always been on developing practical solutions that simplify complex processes, improve productivity, enhance decision-making, and deliver measurable value to our clients.

Our close collaboration with clients has also enabled us to understand evolving business needs and translate those challenges into innovative product capabilities. This client-centric approach, combined with our technology platform and industry knowledge, has helped us differentiate ourselves in a highly competitive market.

As a result, we have successfully won multiple competitive engagements with organizations across the nation, expanded our client base, and deepened our relationships with existing customers. Our continued growth reflects the trust our clients place in us, the value our platform delivers, and our ability to innovate while remaining focused on the evolving needs of the Property & Casualty insurance industry.

We believe this combination of technology, domain expertise, innovation, and customer focus provides a strong foundation for continued growth.

Sector: Insurance Technology

Headquarters city: Cypress

Year established: 2020

Number of employees: 18

Top Executive(s): Brijesh Kumar, Founder & CEO