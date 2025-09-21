LiveMetta Pilates & Yoga

Chris Farnsworth

Community of wellness studios offering yoga classes, Pilates classes, and teacher training.

Sector: Wellness and Fitness Services

Headquarters: Mission Viejo

Year established: 2018

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 66.1%

Growth began with strategic acquisitions, taking over existing Pilates and yoga spaces and infusing them with the LiveMetta brand, culture, and community. In recent years, expansion has evolved with brand-new studios from the ground up.

livemetta.com

# of employees: 230

Top Executives: Chris Farnsworth, Founder & CEO