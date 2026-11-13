New American Funding, LLC

Patty and Rick Arvielo (MICHAEL WESCHLER) Christy Bunce

newamericanfunding.com

A leading independent mortgage lender that provides loan officers with cutting-edge technology to streamline the mortgage process and help people achieve homeownership.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 99.9%

Our growth has always been disciplined and organic, built on the fundamentals that matter most: a strong culture, top talent, and a genuine connection to the families we serve. We’ve broadened that relationship beyond the loan itself by launching NAF Insurance Services, NAF Homes, NAF Cash, and NAF Concierge, each deepening our connection with customers at a different point in their lives. And as we look ahead, we’re investing in AI and technology so our team can focus on what they do best: helping families achieve homeownership with the personal care they deserve.

Sector: Mortgage Lending

Headquarters city: Santa Ana

Year established: 2003

Number of employees: 407

Top Executive(s): Patty and Rick Arvielo, Co-Founder and CEO and Christy Bunce, President