New American Funding, LLC

- Share via
Patty and Rick Arvielo (MICHAEL WESCHLER)
Christy Bunce
A leading independent mortgage lender that provides loan officers with cutting-edge technology to streamline the mortgage process and help people achieve homeownership.
2023-2025 Growth Rate: 99.9%
Our growth has always been disciplined and organic, built on the fundamentals that matter most: a strong culture, top talent, and a genuine connection to the families we serve. We’ve broadened that relationship beyond the loan itself by launching NAF Insurance Services, NAF Homes, NAF Cash, and NAF Concierge, each deepening our connection with customers at a different point in their lives. And as we look ahead, we’re investing in AI and technology so our team can focus on what they do best: helping families achieve homeownership with the personal care they deserve.
Sector: Mortgage Lending
Headquarters city: Santa Ana
Year established: 2003
Number of employees: 407
Top Executive(s): Patty and Rick Arvielo, Co-Founder and CEO and Christy Bunce, President