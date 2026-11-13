O Arch, Inc.

Dickson Oi (Cami Jane/Cami Jane)

oarchinc.com

O Arch is an industry disruptor in commercial architecture and interior design.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 57.5%

As a startup our “industry disruptor” approach is received well with a growing clientele. We are continuing to gain market share with a proprietary and improved project delivery process.

Despite some headwinds and industry volatility in the architectural services sector at a macro level, we are able to leverage specialized expertise and offering complementary services to increase customer base.

Sector: Architecture & Design

Headquarters city: Irvine

Year established: 2021

Number of employees: 8

Top Executive(s): Dickson Oi, CEO