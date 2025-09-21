Patriot Conceptions

Haotian Bai Melisa Laci

Veteran-owned surrogacy and egg donation agency that delivers matching and clinician partnerships, powered by AI, data analytics, and wearables to serve families worldwide.

Sector: Individual and Family Services

Headquarters: Irvine

Year established: 2019

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 519.5%

Organic growth focused on outcomes, transparency, and community. Former surrogates and donors became mentors and ambassadors; structured alumni programs and milestone-based referrals turned gratitude into word-of-mouth. Investment in high-signal education such as clinically accurate guides, webinars with physicians, and clear cost breakdowns optimized for search and shared across caregiver communities.

Expanded into international markets emerged by localizing materials (plain-language guides, timelines, and checklists), staffed coordinators fluent in multiple languages and time zones, and added 24/7 messaging via WhatsApp/WeChat. Built a cross-border network of attorneys, escrow, and clinics experienced in citizenship and travel documentation, and offered upfront currency and escrow clarity. Digital presence drove inbound interest from Canada, the U.K., the Middle East, and East Asia.

patriotconceptions.com

# of employees: 25

Top Executives: Haotian Bai, Founder & CEO and Melisa Laci, Chief of Staff

