Planet DDS

Eric Giesecke

Partner in growth for DSOs and dental groups offering a cloud-based platform designed to scale alongside growing organizations.

Sector: Software Development

Headquarters: Irvine

Year established: 2003

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 93.1%

Growth in the dental software market, with adoption by 13,000+ practices as DSOs abandon legacy systems. The company is expanding integrations through 75+ API partners, launching industry-first programs like Performance Monitor to ensure ROI during transitions, and investing in AI-driven solutions that boost revenue and reduce costs.

planetdds.com

# of employees: 40

Top Executives: Eric Giesecke, Chief Executive Officer