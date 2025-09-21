Advertisement

Rael Inc.

2025 OC Fastest Growing Company Logo
Yanghee Paik

Yanghee Paik

2025 OC Fastest Growing Company

Lauren Consiglio

Holistic wellness brand supporting women throughout their hormonal journey by offering clean, effective, and sustainable feminine care, skincare, and supplement products.

Sector: Manufacturing

Headquarters: Buena Park

Year established: 2017

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 47%

Feminine care products. Growth stems from expanding beyond organic period care into intimate care, skincare, and supplements, supported by a strategic omnichannel approach. Revenue is now evenly split between feminine care and skincare. A key milestone was our Ulta full-chain skincare launch, with feminine care and supplements joining its wellness section this summer.

International expansion has been pivotal. After a 2017 scandal in Korea revealed harmful ingredients in conventional period pads, demand for organic and natural period care products surged. It opened a Seoul office in 2018, establishing a product development hub that drives innovation and enabling expansion into Japan, with more Asian markets ahead.

getrael.com

# of employees: 18

Top Executives: Yanghee Paik, Co-founder & CEO and Lauren Consiglio, President
Advertisement