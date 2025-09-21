Yanghee Paik Lauren Consiglio

Holistic wellness brand supporting women throughout their hormonal journey by offering clean, effective, and sustainable feminine care, skincare, and supplement products.

Sector: Manufacturing

Headquarters: Buena Park

Year established: 2017

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 47%

Feminine care products. Growth stems from expanding beyond organic period care into intimate care, skincare, and supplements, supported by a strategic omnichannel approach. Revenue is now evenly split between feminine care and skincare. A key milestone was our Ulta full-chain skincare launch, with feminine care and supplements joining its wellness section this summer.

International expansion has been pivotal. After a 2017 scandal in Korea revealed harmful ingredients in conventional period pads, demand for organic and natural period care products surged. It opened a Seoul office in 2018, establishing a product development hub that drives innovation and enabling expansion into Japan, with more Asian markets ahead.

getrael.com

# of employees: 18

Top Executives: Yanghee Paik, Co-founder & CEO and Lauren Consiglio, President

