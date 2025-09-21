Hernan Ricaurte

Precision machining firm specializing in automated and scalable CNC machining of metal and plastic components for world-leading aerospace, defense, medical device and space manufacturers.

Sector: Machinery Manufacturing

Headquarters: Santa Ana

Year established: 1986

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 50.0%

Ricaurte Precision Inc. has grown significantly over the past three years through onboarding by several prime OEMS in highly regulated markets along with disciplined investments in capacity, automation, and digital operations. Expanded machine arsenal with automated 5-axis pallet systems for lights-out machining and several twin-turret live-tool lathes to compliment our existing Live tooling lathes, Swiss screw, and Wire EDM technologies enabling faster turnarounds on complex parts while maintaining tight tolerances.

ricaurteprecision.com

# of employees: 39

Top Executives: Hernan Ricaurte, President