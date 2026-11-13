Rizeup Media, Inc.

Bo Bryant Travis Hoechlin

rizeupmedia.com

We help law firms generate new clients from the Internet, increase revenue & help grow their business as an online attorney marketing agency.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 131.0%

We have grown organically. We have 11 sales representatives across the country. We are doing on average about 70 trade shows a year.

Sector: Marketing & Advertising

Headquarters city: Aliso Viejo

Year established: 2015

Number of employees: 8

Top Executive(s): Bo Bryant, President and Travis Hoechlin, CEO