Rizeup Media, Inc.

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Bo Bryant
Travis Hoechlin
We help law firms generate new clients from the Internet, increase revenue & help grow their business as an online attorney marketing agency.
2023-2025 Growth Rate: 131.0%
We have grown organically. We have 11 sales representatives across the country. We are doing on average about 70 trade shows a year.
Sector: Marketing & Advertising
Headquarters city: Aliso Viejo
Year established: 2015
Number of employees: 8
Top Executive(s): Bo Bryant, President and Travis Hoechlin, CEO