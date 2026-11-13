Paul Kim

sensiblecare.com

Sensible Care delivers comprehensive behavioral health services online via our mobile app and in-person at our clinics.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 209.0%

We’ve grown without spending much on marketing because we are an in-network (participating) provider for virtually all California residents. By investing in quality care and technology since 2017, we’ve built a reputation for affordable, accessible, quality care with patients and payers. This reputation leads to an expanding volume of referrals; so much so that provider capacity is now the bottleneck. We opened for business in TX, VA, and FL, all organically, but most of our business is still CA based. We haven’t managed any acquisitions to date.

Sector: Behavioral Health

Headquarters city: Irvine

Year established: 2017

Number of employees: 60

Top Executive(s): Paul Kim, CEO