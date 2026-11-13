Lev Barinskiy Nate Kropp

smartfinancial.com

We are a technology company on a mission to simplify the insurance-buying experience with a transparent technology platform that matches shoppers with the right carrier.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 165.4%

SmartFinancial has spent 15 years turning a stubborn problem into one of the fastest-growing insurance technology companies in the country.

We run a digital insurance marketplace that connects in-market drivers, homeowners, families, and business owners with the agents and carriers best positioned to serve them. The engine is Insurance.io, our proprietary platform, which captures shopper intent and matches it to a licensed professional in milliseconds.

We grew by becoming indispensable on both sides. We integrated directly with many of the largest U.S. carriers and built the pipes that let them acquire customers digitally, at volume, with measurable return. We also put comparison shopping to work for the person paying the premium: every rate we help a driver or homeowner lower is money kept, and a customer who comes back.

Consumers want lower rates, carriers want to meet new customers, and that is what drove our growth.

Fast growth is common; durable, profitable, technology-driven growth is not. We built a multi-vertical marketplace, an owned tech stack, and direct carrier relationships that are hard to copy as a Southern California employer creating high-skill jobs and winning against far larger names.

Sector: Insurance Technology

Headquarters city: Newport Beach

Year established: 2012

Number of employees: 130

Top Executive(s): Lev Barinskiy, CEO and Nate Kropp, CTO