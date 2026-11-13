The Partner Masters Corp

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Justin Slagle (Apple Photos Clean Up)
Jason Sutherland
The Partner Masters is a consulting and advisory firm focused on helping Microsoft partners maximize their profitability within the Microsoft ecosystem.
2023-2025 Growth Rate: 398.4%
Our growth has been fueled by strong customer retention, expansion within existing accounts and the development of new service offerings aligned to areas of highest demand.
Sector: Business Consulting
Headquarters city: Irvine
Year established: 2023
Number of employees: 8
Top Executive(s): Justin Slagle, CEO and Jason Sutherland, CFO