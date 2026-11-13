The Partner Masters Corp

Justin Slagle (Apple Photos Clean Up) Jason Sutherland

thepartnermasters.com

The Partner Masters is a consulting and advisory firm focused on helping Microsoft partners maximize their profitability within the Microsoft ecosystem.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 398.4%

Our growth has been fueled by strong customer retention, expansion within existing accounts and the development of new service offerings aligned to areas of highest demand.

Sector: Business Consulting

Headquarters city: Irvine

Year established: 2023

Number of employees: 8

Top Executive(s): Justin Slagle, CEO and Jason Sutherland, CFO