Think AI Consulting Corp.

Dave Goyal Manish Bhardia

Strategic partner for thought leaders transforming and accelerating their business growth using innovative data and AI solutions.

Sector: Software Development

Headquarters: Irvine

Year established: 2018

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 45.6%

Organic growth by expanding into new markets and launching data and AI-powered solutions mainly for manufacturing and health care, but also other industries.

thinkaicorp.com

# of employees: 2

Top Executives: Devendra Goyal, Chief Executive Officer and Manish Bhardia, President

