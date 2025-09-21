Advertisement

Think AI Consulting Corp.

2025 OC Fastest Growing Company Logo
2025 OC Fastest Growing Company

Dave Goyal

2025 OC Fastest Growing Company

Manish Bhardia

Strategic partner for thought leaders transforming and accelerating their business growth using innovative data and AI solutions.

Sector: Software Development

Headquarters: Irvine

Year established: 2018

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 45.6%

Organic growth by expanding into new markets and launching data and AI-powered solutions mainly for manufacturing and health care, but also other industries.

thinkaicorp.com

# of employees: 2

Top Executives: Devendra Goyal, Chief Executive Officer and Manish Bhardia, President
Advertisement