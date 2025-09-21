Think AI Consulting Corp.
Dave Goyal
Manish Bhardia
Strategic partner for thought leaders transforming and accelerating their business growth using innovative data and AI solutions.
Sector: Software Development
Headquarters: Irvine
Year established: 2018
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 45.6%
Organic growth by expanding into new markets and launching data and AI-powered solutions mainly for manufacturing and health care, but also other industries.
thinkaicorp.com
# of employees: 2
Top Executives: Devendra Goyal, Chief Executive Officer and Manish Bhardia, President