Truss Financial Group, LLC

Jeff Miller Jason Nichols

trussfinancialgroup.com

We are a mortgage broker as well as a mortgage lender, that specializes in helping the self-employed with their mortgage financing needs.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 156.8%

We have slowly been transitioning away from generic third-party software platforms, to building our own custom software applications using AI. This has allowed us to onboard employees a lot faster, cutting the time to train someone in half. Furthermore, by canceling other third-party generic software platforms, we are saving substantially by building our own tech stack.

Sector: Mortgage Lending

Headquarters city: Ladera Ranch

Year established: 2006

Number of employees: 23

Top Executive(s): Jeff Miller, CEO and Jason Nichols, CMO & CTO