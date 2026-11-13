Truss Financial Group, LLC

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Jeff Miller
Jason Nichols
We are a mortgage broker as well as a mortgage lender, that specializes in helping the self-employed with their mortgage financing needs.
2023-2025 Growth Rate: 156.8%
We have slowly been transitioning away from generic third-party software platforms, to building our own custom software applications using AI. This has allowed us to onboard employees a lot faster, cutting the time to train someone in half. Furthermore, by canceling other third-party generic software platforms, we are saving substantially by building our own tech stack.
Sector: Mortgage Lending
Headquarters city: Ladera Ranch
Year established: 2006
Number of employees: 23
Top Executive(s): Jeff Miller, CEO and Jason Nichols, CMO & CTO