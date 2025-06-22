aprio.com

21800 Oxnard St., Suite 900, Woodland Hills

Carisa Ferrer

Top local executive: Carisa Ferrer, Woodland Hills Office Leader, Audit and Assurance Services Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 18

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 35

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 42

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Year established: 1952

Headquarters: Atlanta

Number of offices firmwide: 33