Blythe Global Advisors - Orange County

- Share via
2725 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach
Top local executive: Marc Blythe, Founder & President
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 54
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 130
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 109
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Internal Audit, M&A
Industries served: Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Construction, restaurants, consumer products, aerospace, transportation and alternative energy
Year established: 2009
Headquarters: Newport Beach
Number of offices firmwide: 1