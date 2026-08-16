Blythe Global Advisors - Orange County

Marc Blythe

blytheglobal.com

2725 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach

Top local executive: Marc Blythe, Founder & President

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 54

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 130

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 109

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Internal Audit, M&A

Industries served: Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Construction, restaurants, consumer products, aerospace, transportation and alternative energy

Year established: 2009

Headquarters: Newport Beach

Number of offices firmwide: 1