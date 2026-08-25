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Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert
Christian Emerson

cbh.com

20285 S. Western Ave., Suite 300, Torrance

Top local executive: Christian Emerson, Partner, Los Angeles Market Leader

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 79
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 140
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 154

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Retail, Government

Year established: 1947
Headquarters: Raleigh, N.C.
Number of offices firmwide: 58

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