CliftonLarsonAllen LLP - Orange County

Leslie Boyd

claconnect.com

2875 Michelle Drive, Suite 300, Irvine

Top local executive: Leslie Boyd, Office Managing Principal

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 71

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 140

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 162

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Wealth advisory, digital, consulting and outsourcing services

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Agribusiness, Food and Beverage, Construction, Dealerships, Education, Franchises, Government, Health Care and Life, Sciences, Logistics, Nonprofits, Private Equity and Professional Services.

Year established: 1953

Number of offices firmwide: 120