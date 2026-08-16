CliftonLarsonAllen LLP - Orange County

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2875 Michelle Drive, Suite 300, Irvine
Top local executive: Leslie Boyd, Office Managing Principal
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 71
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 140
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 162
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Wealth advisory, digital, consulting and outsourcing services
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Agribusiness, Food and Beverage, Construction, Dealerships, Education, Franchises, Government, Health Care and Life, Sciences, Logistics, Nonprofits, Private Equity and Professional Services.
Year established: 1953
Number of offices firmwide: 120