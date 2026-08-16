Sanjay Sheth

crosscountry-consulting.com

6320 Canoga Ave., Suite 150, Woodland Hills

Top local executive: Sanjay Sheth, Southern California Market Lead & Los Angeles Office Managing Partner, Risk Advisory

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 39

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 24

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 98

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Internal Audit, M&A

Industries served: Financial, Tech

Year established: 2011

Headquarters: McLean, Va.

Number of offices firmwide: 14

