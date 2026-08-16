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crosscountry-consulting.com
6320 Canoga Ave., Suite 150, Woodland Hills
Top local executive: Sanjay Sheth, Southern California Market Lead & Los Angeles Office Managing Partner, Risk Advisory
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 39
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 24
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 98
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Internal Audit, M&A
Industries served: Financial, Tech
Year established: 2011
Headquarters: McLean, Va.
Number of offices firmwide: 14