CrossCountry Consulting - Orange County

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crosscountry-consulting.com
15635 Alton Parkway, Suite 450, Irvine
Top local executive: Sanjay Sheth, Southern California Market Lead & Los Angeles Office Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 12
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 35
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 39
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, M&A
Industries served: Financial, Tech
Year established: 2011
Headquarters: McLean, VA
Number of offices firmwide: 14