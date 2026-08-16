CrossCountry Consulting - Orange County

Sanjay Sheth (Photo by Marc Weisberg)

crosscountry-consulting.com

15635 Alton Parkway, Suite 450, Irvine

Top local executive: Sanjay Sheth, Southern California Market Lead & Los Angeles Office Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 12

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 35

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 39

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, M&A

Industries served: Financial, Tech

Year established: 2011

Headquarters: McLean, VA

Number of offices firmwide: 14