Crowe - Orange County

Kathy Lai (Photo by Marc Weisberg)

crowe.com

650 Town Center Drive, Suite 740, Costa Mesa

Top local executive: Kathy Lai, Orange County Office Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 40

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 97

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 105

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Year established: 1942

Headquarters: Chicago

Number of offices firmwide: 40