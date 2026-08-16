Crowe - Orange County

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650 Town Center Drive, Suite 740, Costa Mesa
Top local executive: Kathy Lai, Orange County Office Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 40
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 97
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 105
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Year established: 1942
Headquarters: Chicago
Number of offices firmwide: 40