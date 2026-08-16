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EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper
Paren Knadjian

eisneramper.com

225 S. Lake Ave., Suite 450, Pasadena
6701 Center Drive West, Suite 825, Los Angeles

Top local executive: Paren Knadjian, Partner-in-Charge of Los Angeles and Transaction Advisory Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 21
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 77
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 105

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Tech

Year established: 1963
Headquarters: New York
Number of offices firmwide: 51

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