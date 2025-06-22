Gelfand Rennert & Feldman
grfllp.com
1880 Century Park East, Suite 1600, Los Angeles
Top local executive: Tyson Beem, CEO
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 51
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 365
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 426
Accounting services offered: Business Management, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Royalty Accounting Services, Profit Participation Examinations, Music and Film Catalog Valuations and Financial Due Diligence, Royalty Data Intelligence Services, Music Publishing Administration, Music Label Administration, Tour Accounting, Production Accounting
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Legal, Tech
Year established: 1967
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Number of offices firmwide: 9