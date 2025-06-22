Gelfand Rennert & Feldman

grfllp.com

1880 Century Park East, Suite 1600, Los Angeles

Tyson Beem

Top local executive: Tyson Beem, CEO

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 51

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 365

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 426

Accounting services offered: Business Management, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Royalty Accounting Services, Profit Participation Examinations, Music and Film Catalog Valuations and Financial Due Diligence, Royalty Data Intelligence Services, Music Publishing Administration, Music Label Administration, Tour Accounting, Production Accounting

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Legal, Tech

Year established: 1967

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Number of offices firmwide: 9