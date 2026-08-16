Grant Thornton - Orange County

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4695 MacArthur Court, Suite 1600, Newport Beach
Top local executive: Brett Beightol, Partner-in-Charge, Orange County
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 137
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 249
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 357
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Please note the figures above are for offices in LA Metro area.
Year established: 1924
Headquarters: Chicago
Number of offices firmwide: 46