Grant Thornton - Orange County

Brett Beightol

grantthornton.com

4695 MacArthur Court, Suite 1600, Newport Beach

Top local executive: Brett Beightol, Partner-in-Charge, Orange County

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 137

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 249

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 357

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Please note the figures above are for offices in LA Metro area.

Year established: 1924

Headquarters: Chicago

Number of offices firmwide: 46