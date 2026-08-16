JLK Rosenberger LLP

- Share via
jlkrosenberger.com
801 N. Brand Blvd., Suite 550, Glendale
Top local executive: Michael French, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 13
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 25
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 27
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Outsourced accounting services
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate
Year established: 2013
Headquarters: Irvine
Number of offices firmwide: 3