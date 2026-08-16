Manela and Co. APC

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manelaco.com
6300 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 2030, Los Angeles
Top local executive: Yosef Y. Manela, Principal
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 10
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 30
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 40
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Year established: 2005
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Number of offices firmwide: 2