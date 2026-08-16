Manela and Co. APC

Yosef Manela

manelaco.com

6300 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 2030, Los Angeles

Top local executive: Yosef Y. Manela, Principal

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 10

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 30

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 40

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Year established: 2005

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Number of offices firmwide: 2

