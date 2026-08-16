Mercer Advisors

David Askew

merceradvisors.com

6345 Balboa Blvd., Building 4, Suite 375, Encino

1801 Century Park East, Suite 1901, Los Angeles

Top local executive: David Askew, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 11

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 23

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 103

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Business Management, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Year established: 1985

Headquarters: Denver

Number of offices firmwide: 118