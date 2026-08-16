Miller Kaplan

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millerkaplan.com
3900 W. Alameda Ave., Suite 2400, Burbank
Top local executive: Michael Kaplan, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 71
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 137
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 175
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Cybersecurity, Risk Advisory, Industry Metrics, Contract Compliance
Industries served: Entertainment, Healthcare, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit
Other industries served: Tech
Year established: 1941
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Number of offices firmwide: 6