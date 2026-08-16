Miller Kaplan

Michael Kaplan

millerkaplan.com

3900 W. Alameda Ave., Suite 2400, Burbank

Top local executive: Michael Kaplan, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 71

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 137

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 175

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Cybersecurity, Risk Advisory, Industry Metrics, Contract Compliance

Industries served: Entertainment, Healthcare, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit

Other industries served: Tech

Year established: 1941

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Number of offices firmwide: 6

