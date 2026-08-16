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10960 Wilshire Blvd., Fifth Floor, Los Angeles
15821 Ventura Blvd., Suite 370, Encino
Top local executive: Mickey Segal, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 60
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 451
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 550
Accounting services offered: Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax
Other accounting services offered: We also provide forensic and royalty.
Industries served: Entertainment
Other industries served: We also provide touring services, recording artist services and athlete services.
Year established: 1981
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Number of offices firmwide: 7