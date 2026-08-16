Mickey Segal

nksfb.com

10960 Wilshire Blvd., Fifth Floor, Los Angeles

15821 Ventura Blvd., Suite 370, Encino

Top local executive: Mickey Segal, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 60

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 451

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 550

Accounting services offered: Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax

Other accounting services offered: We also provide forensic and royalty.

Industries served: Entertainment

Other industries served: We also provide touring services, recording artist services and athlete services.

Year established: 1981

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Number of offices firmwide: 7