RJI CPAs - Orange County
- Share via
rjicpas.com
18012 Sky Park Circle, Suite 200, Irvine
Top local executive: Manuel Ramirez, Chairman of the Board/Partner in Charge, International Tax
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 39
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 80
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 91
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: SEC, Business Accounting Services
Industries served: Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Real Estate
Other industries served: Restaurants, Food & Beverage, Professional Services
Year established: 1980
Headquarters: Irvine
Number of offices firmwide: 2