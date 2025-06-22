RJI CPAs - Orange County

rjicpas.com

18012 Sky Park Circle, Suite 200, Irvine

Manuel Ramirez

Top local executive: Manuel Ramirez, Chairman of the Board/Partner in Charge, International Tax

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 39

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 80

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 91

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: SEC, Business Accounting Services

Industries served: Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Real Estate

Other industries served: Restaurants, Food & Beverage, Professional Services

Year established: 1980

Headquarters: Irvine

Number of offices firmwide: 2