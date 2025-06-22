SingerLewak LLP - Orange County
singerlewak.com
2010 Main St., Suite 300, Irvine
Top local executive: Rob Schlener, Partner, Practice Leader
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 36
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 39
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 44
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Year established: 1959
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Number of offices firmwide: 17