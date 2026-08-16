Smith Dickson CPAs LLP - Orange County

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18100 Von Karman Ave., Suite 420, Irvine
Top local executive: Deborah Dickson, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 11
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 14
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 17
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Litigation support and forensic accounting
Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Year established: 1982
Headquarters: Irvine
Number of offices firmwide: 1