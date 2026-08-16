Smith Dickson CPAs LLP - Orange County

Deborah Dickson (Photo by Marc Weisberg)

smithdickson.com

18100 Von Karman Ave., Suite 420, Irvine

Top local executive: Deborah Dickson, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 11

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 14

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 17

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Litigation support and forensic accounting

Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Year established: 1982

Headquarters: Irvine

Number of offices firmwide: 1