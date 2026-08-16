UHY - Orange County

Crystal Li (Photo by Marc Weisberg)

uhy.com

4 Park Plaza, Suite 350, Irvine

Top local executive: Crystal Li, Office Managing Director

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 16

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 26

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 28

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Tax

Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Tech

Year established: 2003

Headquarters: Farmington Hills, MI

Number of offices firmwide: 40