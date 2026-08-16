UHY - Orange County

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4 Park Plaza, Suite 350, Irvine
Top local executive: Crystal Li, Office Managing Director
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 16
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 26
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 28
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Tax
Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Tech
Year established: 2003
Headquarters: Farmington Hills, MI
Number of offices firmwide: 40