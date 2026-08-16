Weinberg & Co. PA

Corey Fischer

weinbergla.com

1925 Century Park East, Suite 1120, Los Angeles

Top local executive: Corey E. Fischer, Firm Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 28

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 28

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 30

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Private Client Services, Consulting, Employee Benefit Plan Audits. Transactional Services: Weinberg provides transactional expertise and works with public companies seeking growth capital, including through the initial public offering, as well as for follow-on and secondary offerings, reverse mergers, acquisitions and restructurings. In addition to US-based firms listed on the US exchanges, Weinberg works extensively with foreign-based companies listed on US exchanges and can provide the accounting/audit services necessary to meet US compliance reporting requirements.

Industries served: Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Year established: 1993

Headquarters: Los Angeles