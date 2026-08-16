Wright Ford Young & Co. - Orange County

Jeff Myers (Photo by Marc Weisberg)

cpa-wfy.com

16140 Sand Canyon Ave., Irvine

Top local executive: Jeff Myers, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 50

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 89

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 110

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Estate Planning, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Consulting, Wealth Management, Peer Review

Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Food & Restaurant, Professional Services, Transportation & Logistics

Year established: 1973

Headquarters: Irvine

Number of offices firmwide: 2