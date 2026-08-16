Wright Ford Young & Co. - Orange County

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16140 Sand Canyon Ave., Irvine
Top local executive: Jeff Myers, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 50
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 89
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 110
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Estate Planning, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Consulting, Wealth Management, Peer Review
Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Food & Restaurant, Professional Services, Transportation & Logistics
Year established: 1973
Headquarters: Irvine
Number of offices firmwide: 2