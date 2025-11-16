L.A. Times Studios presents the 25 largest advertising agencies ranked by number of Southern California employees.

Independent, full-service advertising agency RPA leads the list with 587 employees in Southern California. The Santa Monica-based firm recently announced the promotion of longtime leader Brett Bender from executive vice president to president. Since joining the agency in 1993, Bender has led major initiatives, including American Honda, AM/PM, ARCO, Meta, NewDay USA, PBS Kids and TXU Energy, among other accounts. In recent years, he has taken on the responsibility of overseeing all agency marketing and new business development efforts.

Several firms operate out of new and renovated offices. In West Adams, independent creative agency Mother recently completed a renovation along with a 15,000-square-foot addition to its office in the historic district. As an homage to the history of West Adams’ legacy as the hub of commerce and culture in the early 20th century, the building’s exterior features four storefront-inspired silhouettes, echoing the familiar façades seen throughout Los Angeles. With the newly renovated space, Mother L.A.’s office encompasses an entire city block.

Independent creative agency TVGla, which works with major brands that include HBO Max, NBA, SoFi, Sony Pictures, AARP and the American Heart Association, recently moved offices from Culver City to Marina Del Rey.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based agency Sagon-Phior opened an office in Mexico City last year as an expansion into multi-cultural marketing campaigns.

Overall, the largest advertising agencies in Southern California employ more than 3,500 people across 28 offices in Southern California.