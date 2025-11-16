Apollo Interactive
apollointeractive.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 82
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 1
Year established: 1995
Headquarters: El Segundo
Top Local Executive(s):
David Bohline, Chief Executive Officer
Mike Ranshaw, Managing Director
Services offered:
Pay for Performance Customer Acquisition
Representative client list:
UnitedHealthcare, MediaAlpha, DaBella, West Shore Home, HealthMarkets