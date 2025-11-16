Advertisement

Apollo Interactive

Apollo Interactive logo
David Bohline

David Bohline

Mike Ranshaw

Mike Ranshaw

apollointeractive.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 82

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 1

Year established: 1995

Headquarters: El Segundo

Top Local Executive(s):

David Bohline, Chief Executive Officer

Mike Ranshaw, Managing Director

Services offered:

Pay for Performance Customer Acquisition

Representative client list:

UnitedHealthcare, MediaAlpha, DaBella, West Shore Home, HealthMarkets
Advertisement