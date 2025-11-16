Casanova/McCann
- Share via
Karla Acevedo
Ingrid Smart
casanova.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 60
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 2
Year established: 1984
Headquarters: Costa Mesa
Top Local Executive(s):
Ingrid Smart, CEO & President
Karla Acevedo, Chief Client & Operations Officer
Services offered:
Advertising, Consulting, Content Development, Corporate Communications, Creative, CTV, Event Planning, Integrated Marketing Communications, Market Research, Media Planning-Buying, Multicultural Talent and Casting, Multilingual videos, Social Media, Strategic Planning, Video Production
Representative client list:
NUSA 2005, Chevy 2014, CFA 2023, PRUSA 2021, EXAS 2021